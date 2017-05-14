Two KZN cops arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe – Times LIVE
|
Two KZN cops arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe
Times LIVE
Two police officers have been arrested for corruption and defeating the ends of justice after they allegedly asked an elderly woman to pay them R500 to avoid arrest for being in possession of counterfeit clothing.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
