Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two KZN cops arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe – Times LIVE

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Two KZN cops arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe
Times LIVE
Two police officers have been arrested for corruption and defeating the ends of justice after they allegedly asked an elderly woman to pay them R500 to avoid arrest for being in possession of counterfeit clothing.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.