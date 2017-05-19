Pages Navigation Menu

Two men survive accident after their car somersaulted four times in Enugu

A Facebook user Osinachi Benjamin Edmound and his friend walked away without any serious injuries after their Jeep somersaulted four times somewhere in Enugu State on May 13. “No broken bones, no serious wounds, no life lost. The jeep somersaulted 4 times and nothing happened to us. Hail Almighty God” He captioned the photos.   …

