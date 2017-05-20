Pages Navigation Menu

Two Men to Face Trial in Congo Murder of U.N. Investigators – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Africa


KSN-TV

Two Men to Face Trial in Congo Murder of U.N. Investigators
U.S. News & World Report
KINSHASA (Reuters) – A military prosecutor in Democratic Republic of Congo said on Saturday that two men would soon face trial for the murder of two U.N. investigators and denied that Congolese forces were implicated in the crime. U.N. investigators …
