Two Nigerian-Canadians Arrested In Toronto For Fraud, Theft

SaharaReporters.com

Among the items seized during the investigation include a $10,000 pair of crocodile leather shoes, 37 stolen credit cards, $310,000 worth of wristwatches, $390,000 worth of clothing, jewelry and liquor, $39,000 in cash, hundreds of pieces of stolen …



and more »