Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two South African lesbians wed two years after they met (Photo)

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two lesbians, 36-year-old Babalwa Dasha and 37-year-old Zonke Mngoma got married recently in South Africa. They met two years ago at work, and according to them, it didn’t take long for them to see they were meant for each other. Both women work at Umhlanga Hospital, where Babalwa is a pharmacist and Zonke is a […]

The post Two South African lesbians wed two years after they met (Photo) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.