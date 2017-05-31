Pages Navigation Menu

Two years in office: ASUU scores Buhari low in education, economy

ACADEMIC Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has rated the two years administration of President Muhammadu Buhari poorly in public funded education. ASUU noted that it would be difficult for any Nigerian university to effectively compete globally with the attitude of Buhari not to allocate enough funds as prescribed by UNESCO to support education. ASUU Chairman, […]

