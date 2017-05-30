Pages Navigation Menu

Two years in office: Buhari ruled Nigeria from his aircraft in the sky – Fani-Kayode

Posted on May 30, 2017

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari ruled Nigeria from aircraft in his two years reign as President. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, made the claim while assessing Buhari’s two years in office. In a series of tweets on his social media handle Fani-Kayode insisted that Buhari had been absent […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

