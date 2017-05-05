Pages Navigation Menu

Two Young Boys Caught While Trying To Steal Air Conditioners in Benue

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Two youngs boys were caught while allegedly trying to steal air conditoners in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

A facebook user, Bem Jabez Ordedoo MO who shated the photos blamed Governor Ortom for the increasing crime rate in the state.

He wrote;Look at what ORTOM’S administration has caused.These little children were caught stealing AIR CONDITIONERS at NYIMANThe boy with that sachet water

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

