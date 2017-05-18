Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eskom considers reviving Pebble Bed Nuclear Reactor Project – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


South African Broadcasting Corporation

Eskom considers reviving Pebble Bed Nuclear Reactor Project
South African Broadcasting Corporation
The possible resurrection of the Pebble Bed Nuclear Reactor Project was highlighted at the African Utility Week conference underway in Cape Town.(SABC). Tags: Western Cape · Cape Town · Utility Week · Pebble Bed Nuclear Reactor Project · Eskom …
Eskom's nuclear chief says no secrets and corruption in nuclear dealWorldStage
Tyabashe: Eskom could 'take South Africans forward' with nuclearEyewitness News

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.