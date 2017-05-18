Eskom considers reviving Pebble Bed Nuclear Reactor Project – South African Broadcasting Corporation
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Eskom considers reviving Pebble Bed Nuclear Reactor Project
The possible resurrection of the Pebble Bed Nuclear Reactor Project was highlighted at the African Utility Week conference underway in Cape Town.(SABC). Tags: Western Cape · Cape Town · Utility Week · Pebble Bed Nuclear Reactor Project · Eskom …
Eskom's nuclear chief says no secrets and corruption in nuclear deal
Tyabashe: Eskom could 'take South Africans forward' with nuclear
