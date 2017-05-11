Tyler, The Creator Is Getting His Own Show on Viceland – Konbini
Tyler, The Creator Is Getting His Own Show on Viceland
Tyler, the Creator is going to late night American TV. Announced this week, the rapper/ producer and clothing designer has unleashed the news of his upcoming Viceland television series dubbed "Nuts and Bolts." The show, which premieres August 3rd at …
