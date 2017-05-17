Tyson Fury promoter fears ‘disgraceful’ wait

Britain’s troubled former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury could have to wait until at least October to regain his licence, his promoter Frank Warren said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles in November 2015, has to wait until a UKAD (UK anti-doping) inquiry has concluded.

Fury and cousin and fellow heavyweight Hughie Fury tested positive for the banned steroid nandrolone in 2015.

The inquiry was halted last week by UKAD reportedly because of a potential conflict of interest involving a member of its panel.

If they find against Fury — both deny the allegations — he could face a far longer absence from the ring.

“(If it drags on with UKAD then the hearing) won’t be heard until October,” said Warren.

“It’s a liberty. There’s going to be a scream about that.

“That can’t be right. The man’s got a living to get and this thing took place in 2015.

“It’s disgraceful. You’ve either got a case or you haven’t got a case.”

Warren, 62, said if UKAD speeded up the process and found Fury had not taken the steroid then he could be back in the ring by July — with his ultimate goal a title fight with compatriot Anthony Joshua, who beat Klitschko in an epic bout last month.

Warren said Fury was training hard towards a possible return on July 8 in London.

Fury beat Klitschko on points in a world title fight in November 2015 and once held both the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) belts now held by Joshua.

But he hasn’t boxed since, with mental health problems forcing him to relinquish his titles, while his licence to box was subsequently suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control.

The post Tyson Fury promoter fears ‘disgraceful’ wait appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

