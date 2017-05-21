U-20 World Cup: African Champions Zambia Stun Portugal

By James Agberebi:

African champions the junior Chipolopolo of Zambia secured the continent’s first win at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea after edging two-time champions Portugal 2-1 in Group C on Sunday.

Goals from Edward Chilufya and Fashion Sinkala got the win for Zambia.

Portugal’s goal was scored by Helder late in the game.

After a goalless first half, Zambia broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute through Chilufya.

Sinkala scored what proved to be the winning goal when he struck in the 76th minute.

Portugal grabbed a consolation goal through Helder in the 91st minute.

Zambia’s next group game is against Iran on Wednesday.

Africa’s other representative Guinea lost 3-0 to hosts South Korea on Saturday.

The post U-20 World Cup: African Champions Zambia Stun Portugal appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

