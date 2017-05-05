U.K. economy revved up in April despite looming brexit talks
LONDON—A batch of business surveys signaled the U.K. economy picked up speed in April, easing concerns that a soft first quarter may foreshadow a deeper slowdown as Brexit talks get under way. A trio of closely watched surveys published this week by financial information firm IHS Markit Ltd. showed manufacturing, construction and services all…
The post U.K. economy revved up in April despite looming brexit talks appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!