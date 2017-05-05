U.S. cargo plane crashes in West Virginia, killing 2 pilots

Airport officials said a cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway on Friday after landing at an airport in the U.S. state of West Virginia, killing the pilot and co-pilot.

The plane, flying from Louisville, Kentucky, was trying to land at Yeager Airport in Charleston at around 7:00 a.m. local time (1100 GMT).

After crashing, the plane went down a steep, wooded hill, according to a Fox News report.

Mike Plante, a spokesman for Yeager Airport, said 11 that the plane is owned by Air Cargo Carriers, which contracts for UPS.

Plante said there was no indication of any issue with the aircraft before the crash.

Charleston airport officials have proposed spending 290 million dollars to rebuild and extend the runway after a landslide in 2015 took out a church and an unoccupied house.

The proposal calls for lengthening the runway from about 6,800 feet (2,073 meters) to 8,000 feet (2,438 meters).

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, Fox News said.

The post U.S. cargo plane crashes in West Virginia, killing 2 pilots appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

