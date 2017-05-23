Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

U.S. gives $92m humanitarian help to N/East, Lake Chad Basin

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News, United States | 0 comments

an IDPs camp in North East NigeriaThe U. S. has announced nearly 92 million dollars as additional humanitarian assistance to people affected by the ongoing conflict and severe food insecurity in Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin region.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.