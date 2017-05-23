U.S. gives $92m humanitarian help to N/East, Lake Chad Basin
an IDPs camp in North East NigeriaThe U. S. has announced nearly 92 million dollars as additional humanitarian assistance to people affected by the ongoing conflict and severe food insecurity in Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin region.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!