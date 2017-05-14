U.S. launches $2.5 m project for Kaduna, Bauchi

By Victoria Ojeme

United States government, through its Agency for International Development (USAID), launched a water and sanitation activity that will help Kaduna and Bauchi states improve the health and hygiene of their populations.

The programme comes under a two-year $2.5 million Water and Sanitation Coordination Project (WCP), USAID. Both states have recently received substantial investments for water and sanitation infrastructure from the World Bank and African Development Bank.

The WCP will provide governance support for these new infrastructure facilities and also generate data critical to develop enhanced Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programming and build a community of practice for WASH professionals throughout Nigeria.

