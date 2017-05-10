Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

U.S. made mistake pledging arms delivery to Syrian Kurds – Turkish President

Posted on May 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Turkish President Recep Erdogan called on the U.S. government to abandon its decision to deliver weapons to the main Syrian Kurdish militia in the battle against Islamic State extremists. “The decision was a mistake and the United States should reverse it. “I hope that before I travel to America, some facts that have previously been…

The post U.S. made mistake pledging arms delivery to Syrian Kurds – Turkish President appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.