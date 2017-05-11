U.S. spends additional $500m on Northeast

The United States Government on Thursday announced that it had in the last two years spent $500million (about N152billion) on humanitarian assistance to communities in North-eastern Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

Mr Natan Holt, the U.S. Deputy Director at the Office of West African

Affairs, Bureau of African Affairs, in Washington, D.C. made the announcement in a teleconference with Journalists from across Africa.

Holt, who expressed his government’s joy at the release of 82 more Chibok girls at the weekend, said that the girls were among thousands of victims of Boko Haram.

“Many of you will have also followed the news of the release of the Chibok girls over the weekend. That was a heart-warming and positive development for these young women and their families.

“We provide a range of assistance to Nigerian authorities in their efforts to combat Boko Haram and ISIS in West Africa.

“That includes intelligence sharing, training, advice on strategic communications, and various services to support victims of Boko Haram.

“We have provided close to $500 million in humanitarian assistance over the last two years to those affected by the conflict in Northeastern Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad,’’ he said.

According to him, Nigeria and her current challenges will continue to occupy an important place for the U.S.

Holt said that his government had gone from the place of, “not being on the same page with Nigeria, to a place where we see things very much in the same terms.

“The future of Nigeria matters not just for Nigeria, but very much for its neighbours and I would argue for this planet.

“We have gone from a place where we were often not on the same page with Nigeria, to a place where we see things very much in the same 1`terms,’’ he added.

