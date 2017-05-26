UAC Trophy Race returns to Lagos Yacht Club

UAC of Nigeria Plc’s flagship sports event tagged UAC Trophy Race will make a return this Saturday, May 27 after a three-year hiatus at the Lagos Yacht Club.

With Sailing still a relatively unknown sport in Nigeria, the objectives of the event is to help create more awareness and as well as strengthen the partnership/relationship between UAC and the LYC which dates back many decades.

The UAC Trophy Race has evolved into a foremost recreational sailing championship in the country and become a converging point for the best yachtsmen who compete for laurels in three different categories – Hobie, Lightning and Mixed Monohull with participants turning out in large numbers, and the 2017 edition promises to be even bigger.

By bringing back the sailing championship, UAC of Nigeria Plc are once again demonstrating their commitment to the development of recreational sports in Nigeria. The company through their Group Managing Director, Larry Ettah, had previously assured that they would continue to support sailing as part of their efforts to develop the game in Nigeria.

The post UAC Trophy Race returns to Lagos Yacht Club appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

