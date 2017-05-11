UAE princesses face trial for slavery – Vanguard
|
UAE princesses face trial for slavery
Vanguard
Eight members of the Abu Dhabi royal household who have been accused of treating 20 domestic workers like “slaves,” are being tried in absentia in Brussels on Thursday. Princess Hamda Alnehayan, the widow of the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, and her seven …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!