UBA, First Bank lead other banking shares to rally recovery hopes

FIRST BANK Holdings led a rally of Nigerian banking stocks yesterday, fuelled by hopes that Africa’s biggest economy will emerge from recession soon, dealers said. First Bank Holdings, the parent company of Nigeria’s oldest commercial lender, First Bank, rose 10.02 percent in early trade to N5.38 ($0.0171), a level last seen on October 10, 2015. […]

