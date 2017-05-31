Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UBA, First Bank lead other banking shares to rally recovery hopes

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FIRST BANK Holdings led a rally of Nigerian banking stocks yesterday, fuelled by hopes that Africa’s biggest economy will emerge from recession soon, dealers said. First Bank Holdings, the parent company of Nigeria’s oldest commercial lender, First Bank, rose 10.02 percent in early trade to N5.38 ($0.0171), a level last seen on October 10, 2015. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.