Uba: Ohanaeze gives FG 48 hrs ultimatum, as Fayose alleges that DSS now FG’s terror gang

Posted on May 26, 2017

NATIONAL president of Ohaneze Ndigbo youth wing, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro has called on the federal government to release the chairman of Capital Oil, Dr Ifeanyi Uba, within 48 hours or face the wrath of Igbo youths. Isiguzoro threatened that the youths might embark on mass protest if the government should fail to release Uba within […]

