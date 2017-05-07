UBA Plc: Q1’17 result puts bank on good year start – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
UBA Plc: Q1'17 result puts bank on good year start
Vanguard
FOR one week running investors in the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, have remained bullish on the shares of United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) on the account of its impressive first quarter 2017 (Q1'17) results announcement previous week. Consequently …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!