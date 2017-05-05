UBA revolutionises mobile payments

Introduces *919# Magic Banking AFRICA’S MOBILE banking space with the introduction of cutting edge technology-driven products and services, United Bank for Africa, UBA, Group has introduced a full- fledged banking platform, tagged UBA Magic Banking and enabled by dialling *919# within Nigeria. The USSD code *919# enables customers to do a multitude of tasks such […]

The post UBA revolutionises mobile payments appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

