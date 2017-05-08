Uber driver survives robbery, as RRS arrest one

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Operatives of Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of Lagos State Police Command, weekend, foiled an Uber taxi hijack by three robbers at Oshodi, arresting one of the suspects, Emmanuel Ugbomah, 37, from Ndokwa, Delta State.

Ugbomah was arrested at about 12:30a.m., while trying to escape after a botched attempt to hijack the Uber taxi, a black Toyota Corrolla, 2009 model, belonging to one Adebisi at Oshodi-Oke.

Commander of RRS, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Tunji Disu, said the suspect, in company of two other accomplices, had boarded Adebisi’s taxi in Lekki. They reportedly told the victim they were going to Oshodi and he charged them N4,000.

However, on getting to Ikoyi, the trio told the driver to head to Dolphin, where they said they were going to pick a lady friend.

Victim’s story

According to Adebisi, “two of them came down from the vehicle and, some minutes later, came back saying the female friend was not going to join them and that I should keep driving to Oshodi.

“When I was about to climb the Oshodi-Oke Bridge, one of them grabbed me from the back seat, another closed my mouth with his hand.

“A gun-like object was pointed at my head and they were asking me to get in the back seat.

“Immediately I unbuckled the seat belt and opened the door, I saw some RRS operatives. I shouted ‘Robbers! Robbers! and ran towards them.

“They immediately swung into action after I explained to them what happened and that my car was about to be stolen. They ran towards the direction of my car and apprehended one. The other two escaped.”

Adebisi later claimed that his Tecno C8 phone and N80,000 were missing.

I’m a mechanic— Suspect

The suspect claimed that he was an automobile mechanic and was on his way to Oshodi from Lekki after he had gone to fix a customer’s vehicle, when he was apprehended by the police at about midnight.

Recovered from him at the point of arrest were charms, a master key and a pistol shaped device.

However, preliminary investigations revealed that Ugbomah was not at his workshop at Marwa in Lekki as he claimed in police statement.

The source added that further investigations indicated that he has not been to his workshop since mid-March.

The suspect has been transferred to Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Ikeja, for further investigations.

