Uber reduces Lagos fares by 40%, see new prices – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Business


The Nation Newspaper

Uber reduces Lagos fares by 40%, see new prices
The Nation Newspaper
The United State transportation giant, Uber has announced a 40% reduction in Lagos rates effective from Thursday 4th May 2017. This is in response to the latest price rate reduction by Taxify, an Estonian international transportation network company

