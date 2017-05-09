#UberLagosStrike Drivers are forming ‘taskforce’ groups to hurt Uber more – Pulse Nigeria
|
Nigeria Today
|
#UberLagosStrike Drivers are forming 'taskforce' groups to hurt Uber more
Pulse Nigeria
According to our sources, the drivers will be masquerading as riders and requesting Uber rides. Published: 28 minutes ago; Folarin Okunola. Print; eMail · Uber drivers leave placards in front of the Uber Nigeria office in Ikoyi. play. Uber drivers …
Angry Uber Drivers Shut Down Lagos Streets, Protest Against 40 Per Cent Fare Reduction
Uber drivers protest against 40 per cent fare reduction
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!