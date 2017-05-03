Ubi Franklin apologizes to fan for data wasted watching his wedding video, as he congratulates Banky W

Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin posted a photo of Banky W and Adesua Etomi and congratulated them on their engagement that is currently going viral on the Internet, but a fan had this to say…

The post Ubi Franklin apologizes to fan for data wasted watching his wedding video, as he congratulates Banky W appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

