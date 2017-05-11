Ubi Franklin Donates N500k To Baby In Need Of Urgent Medical Attention (photo)

Comedian Mr. Jollof shared a DM which shows the Triple MG boss donated N500k towards the treatment of a baby in need of an urgent medical attention. Mr. Jollof wrote; “@ubifranklintriplemg just blew my head right now, donated 500k for the baby’s treatment. I told you we have good people in Nigeria not up to …

