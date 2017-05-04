Ubi Franklin Says The Scariest Day Of His Life Was When He Proposed To Lilian Esoro

Information Nigeria

Triple MG frontman, Ubi Franklin has declared March the 19th, 2015 as the scariest day of His Life….and that coincidentally was the day he proposed to his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro. He shared am image of himself and wrote: “The Scariest Day of my …



and more »