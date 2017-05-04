Ubi Franklin Says The Scariest Day Of His Life Was When He Proposed To Lilian Esoro – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Ubi Franklin Says The Scariest Day Of His Life Was When He Proposed To Lilian Esoro
Information Nigeria
Triple MG frontman, Ubi Franklin has declared March the 19th, 2015 as the scariest day of His Life….and that coincidentally was the day he proposed to his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro. He shared am image of himself and wrote: “The Scariest Day of my …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!