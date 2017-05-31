Ubisoft’s new silhouette swirl logo is said to be more ‘player-centric’
Ubisoft once again changed its logo, though this time it is stripped of all color. It will change depending on the game it is helping market, altering its color and texture to be in line with Ubisoft’s game worlds.
