UCL: Cristiano Ronaldo scores hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed Atletico Madrid in Semi-Finals
Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday, became the first player in football history to score back-to-back hat-tricks in the Champions League knockout stages as Real Madrid thrashed Atletico Madrid to close in on a third final in four years. Real were utterly dominant throughout against their city rivals at the Bernabeu and led after 10 minutes when Ronaldo headed home Casemiro‘s […]
