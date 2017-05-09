Pages Navigation Menu

UCL: Juventus qualify for Cardiff final

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Italian giants, Juventus have qualified for the finals of the UEFA Champions League in Cardiff after beating Monaco 2-1 in Turin, to clinch an aggregate 4-1.

Juventus scored twice in the first half on Tuesday, with goals by Maro Mandzukic and Daniel Alves in the 33rd and 45th minute. Monaco got their consolation goal in the 69th minute, when  Kylian Mbappe Lottin tapped in after a corner by Joao Moutinho which landed squarely in the Juventus box..

Juventus, playing their second final in three years,  will know their opponent tomorrow after the second semi-final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid led the first leg 3-0.

The final match will take place 3 June.

