UCL: Old Lady lands in Cardiff
Juventus made certain its appearance in this year’s UCL final by fending off Monaco’s challenge in Turin 2-1 and (aggregate 4-1) last night.
Mikel Agu vows to pick Eagles shirt The Old Lady came into the encounter on the back of a 2-0 away goal in France and looked comfortable at the Juventus Stadium as a Mario Mandzukic strike and Dani Alves scorcher lit up Turin.
It was a fantastic match that saw Leornado Jardim’s Principality taking the game by the horn in the first 15 minutes as they attempted to get an early goal.
Kyllian Mbappe was a terror on the night as he justified the humongous €100m fee slapped on him by the principality club. It was a perfect night to announce himself and after being held off by the resolute Juve backline, the 18 year old finally got his wish-to score against Buffon. He was at the end of a short corner-kick that caught Juve off-guard to tuck the ball beyond
he reach of the iconic Buffon. However, it was a goal that had little impact on the result as the Old Lady comfortably held firm to book their ticket to Cardiff.
