UCL: Real Madrid beat Atletico to set up Juventus final

Defending champions Real Madrid set up another mouth-watering meeting with Juventus in next month’s UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff, after holding off a spirited Atletico Madrid on Wednesday..

Atletico trailed 0-3 from the first leg, and looked unlikely to overturn the deficit and deny their rich neighbours the chance of repeating their 1998 meeting with Juventus.

They stormed into an early 2-0 lead through Saul Niguez’s header and Antoine Griezmann’s cheeky penalty kick, but Real grabbed a vital away goal.

This was when Isco poked in a rebound after Toni Kroos’ fierce shot, following a brilliant run by Karim Benzema, was saved.

The stunning goal checked Atletico’s momentum and left them needing three more goals to reach a third Champions League final in four seasons.

Scoring hances were few for both teams after the game’s break, although substitute Kevin Gameiro missed two presentable chances to give the home side some hope.

As it was, the damage from the first leg was irreversible as Real beat their neighbours in the competition for the fourth successive season.

The defending champions, attempting to become the first team to win the Champions League twice in a row, will meet Juventus at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on June 3.(NAN)

