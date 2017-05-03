Pages Navigation Menu

UCL: Ronaldo cut Atletico to size with hat-trick

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Cristiano Ronaldo proved Atletico Madrid’s Champions League dream destroyer once more with a hat-trick as Real Madrid took a commanding 3-0 semifinal, first leg lead on Tuesday. Ronaldo extended his lead as the all-time top scorer in Madrid derby matches by taking his tally to 21 and put Real firmly on course to defend their […]

