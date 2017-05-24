Udom commences coconut refinery, commissions Mkpat Enin rural road – WorldStage
Premium Times
Udom commences coconut refinery, commissions Mkpat Enin rural road
WorldStage
In continuation of activities to mark his second year in office, a coconut oil refinery project has been flagged off by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State. The Governor who performed the exercise at the Ikot Abasi/Mkpat Enin/Eastern Obolo axis …
Governor inaugurates coconut oil refinery in Nigeria
