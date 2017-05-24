Udoma sympathises with Channels TV over Onuekwusi’s death

The Budget and National Planning Minister, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma has expressed his deep grief over the death of Channels TV State House Correspondent, Mr Chukwuma Onuekwusi, who died at a private hospital in Abuja on Tuesday. In a statement signed by the minister’s media adviser, Akpandem James the Minister noted that it must be […]

Udoma sympathises with Channels TV over Onuekwusi’s death

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

