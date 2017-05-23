Udoma tasks trainees on agricultural skills acquisition

BENEFICIARIES of the recently concluded Technical Training on Agricultural Modernisation have been urged to acquire the necessary skills to help boost the country’s economy. The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma gave the advice at the China-Nigeria Agricultural Modernisation Cooperation Forum, organized by the Chinese government recently in Abuja. Represented at […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

