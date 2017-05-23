Udu youths, DSC investors reach compromise

Youths, on the platform of UPU Youth Wing, in Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, have withdrawn their 14-day ultimatum to Premium Steel and Mines Limited, PSML, the new investors in former Delta Steel Company, DSC, Ovwian-Aladja, following resolutions reached after series of meetings between the parties.

A statement by the youths’ President, Mr. Sunday Subi, said that with the employment-related issues that prompted the ultimatum being addressed by PSML with concern, maturity and a corporate sense of responsibility, “We have no option but to call off the ultimatum and urge everyone to support PSML in resuscitating the moribund steel plant in the interest of all stakeholders.”

They commended PSML’s CEO, Mr. Prasanta Mishra’s concern over the plight of host communities, noting that there was hope that Udu, and Urhobo in general, will celebrate as everyone cooperates with the new investors to ensure that DSC was resuscitated.

The post Udu youths, DSC investors reach compromise appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

