UEFA Champions League: Possible line-ups and team news

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Sports

TUESDAY: Real Madrid v Atlético
Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo.
Out: Bale (calf), Pepe (ribs)

Atlético: Oblak; Hernández, Godín, Savić, Filipe Luís; Ñíguez, Koke, Gabi, Carrasco; Griezmann, Gameiro.
Out: Juanfran (hamstring), Giménez (adductor), Fernández (knee)
Doubtful: Vrsaljko (knee)

WEDNESDAY: Monaco v Juventus
Monaco: Subašić; Mendy, Jemerson, Glik, Touré; Bernardo Silva, Fabinho, Moutinho, Lemar; Mbappé, Falcao.
Out: Boschilia (knee), Carrillo (groin)
Doubtful: Sidibé (appendicitis), Bakayoko (nose)

Juventus: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanić, Marchisio; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandžukić; Higuaín.
Out: Khedira (suspended), Pjaca (knee), Rugani (leg)

