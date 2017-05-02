UEFA Champions League: Possible line-ups and team news
TUESDAY: Real Madrid v Atlético
Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo.
Out: Bale (calf), Pepe (ribs)
Atlético: Oblak; Hernández, Godín, Savić, Filipe Luís; Ñíguez, Koke, Gabi, Carrasco; Griezmann, Gameiro.
Out: Juanfran (hamstring), Giménez (adductor), Fernández (knee)
Doubtful: Vrsaljko (knee)
WEDNESDAY: Monaco v Juventus
Monaco: Subašić; Mendy, Jemerson, Glik, Touré; Bernardo Silva, Fabinho, Moutinho, Lemar; Mbappé, Falcao.
Out: Boschilia (knee), Carrillo (groin)
Doubtful: Sidibé (appendicitis), Bakayoko (nose)
Juventus: Buffon; Dani Alves, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanić, Marchisio; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandžukić; Higuaín.
Out: Khedira (suspended), Pjaca (knee), Rugani (leg)
