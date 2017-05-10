UEFA Champions League result
UEFA Champions League result on Wednesday:
Semi-final second leg
At Madrid
Atletico Madrid (ESP) 2 (Saul Niguez 12, Griezmann 16-pen) Real Madrid (ESP) 1 (Isco 42)
Real Madrid win 4-2 on aggregate
Played Tuesday
At Turin, Italy
Juventus (ITA) 2 (Mandzukic 33, Alves 44) Monaco (FRA) 1 (Mbappe 69)
Juventus win 4-1 on aggregate
