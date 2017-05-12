#UELfinal: all you need to know about Ajax v Man. United
Ajax and Manchester United booked their places in the final on Thursday – but when and where will it be, how did the contenders get this far and what happened when they met previously?
When and where is the final?
This term’s showpiece takes place at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday 24 May. Kick-off will be at 20:45CET. Ajax will be considered, for administrative purposes, the home team.
How have the finalists got this far?
AJAX: P14 W8 D3 L3 F24 A15
Group G winners
Round of 32: 1-0 aggregate win v Legia
Round of 16: 3-2 aggregate win v København
Quarter-finals: 4-3 aggregate win v Schalke (aet)
Semi-finals: 5-4 aggregate win v Lyon
Top scorer: Kasper Dolberg (6)
MANCHESTER UNITED: P14 W9 D3 L2 F23 A8
Group A runners-up
Round of 32: 4-0 aggregate win v St-Étienne
Round of 16: 2-1 aggregate win v Rostov
Quarter-finals: 3-2 aggregate win v Anderlecht
Semi-finals: 2-1 aggregate win v Celta Vigo
Top scorer: Zlatan Ibrahimović, Henrikh Mkhitaryan (5)
Have they met before?
1976/77 UEFA Cup first round
Ajax 1-0 Manchester United
Manchester United 2-0 Ajax
2011/12 UEFA Europa League round of 32
Ajax 0-2 Manchester United
Manchester United 1-2 Ajax
Ajax: W2 L2 F3 A5
United: W2 L2 F5 A3
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best
Ajax: winners, 1991/92
This is Ajax’s 25th campaign in the competition.
Man. United: final, 2016/17
United are aiming to become the fifth team – after Ajax, Bayern, Chelsea and Juventus – to have won all three of UEFA’s major club competitions (European Champion Clubs’ Cup, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League and European Cup Winners’ Cup).
Culled from UEFA.com
