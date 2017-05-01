Uganda hosts 4th Africa meeting for accountants

Over 1000 participants from around the world will converge in Uganda May 2-5 to discuss matters accounting and finance.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the meeting on April 30 in Kampala, Rachel Grimes, the president of the International Federation of Accountants (IFCA) said the meeting will serve as an opportunity to participants to share current challenges and opportunities regarding standards, ethics, technology and suggest possible solutions.

Participants will include among others chief executives and business leaders, accounting and finance professionals, tax experts, investment experts, consultants, policy and standards’ setters and representatives of professional accountancy organisations. Delegates come from Africa, Europe, Asia and America. The theme of the meeting is; accountancy and accountability: transforming Africa’s Economies.

1000 delegates to engage: how accountancy profession can accelerate its contribution 2 Africa @acoa2017 @IFAC_Update pic.twitter.com/sKVI0dian1 — patrick kabuya (@pkabuya) May 1, 2017

Final stages on the Congress hall for #ACOAUG17 pic.twitter.com/6bPhiDow9C — ICPAU (@ICPAU1) May 1, 2017

The meeting is organised by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) and the Pan African Federation of Accountants (PAFA).

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to preside over the opening of the meeting May 2 at Speke Resort Munyonyo – just outside the city.

The meeting will also provide an opportunity of boosting international trade, tourism, trade in services and partnerships, officials said. The previous meeting was held in Mauritius (2015), Ghana (2013) and Kenya (2011).

The outgoing @PAFA_SA President Asmaa Resmouki poses for a pic with PAFA Board Members after chairing her last Board meeting #ACOAUG17 pic.twitter.com/y0ksjpvlhF — #ACOAUG17 (@acoa2017) May 1, 2017

The post Uganda hosts 4th Africa meeting for accountants appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

