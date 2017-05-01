Pages Navigation Menu

Uganda Is One of the Most Democratic Countries – Museveni – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent

Uganda Is One of the Most Democratic Countries – Museveni
AllAfrica.com
With five presidential terms in office, President Museveni is surrounded by controversies related to freedom of speech, human rights, allegations of nepotism, and even the killing of Ugandan citizens. But President Museveni claims Uganda is the most …
President Museveni grilled this weekend on Talk To Al JazeeraNews Ghana
Uganda mulls over drinking, gambling hoursIndependent
Yoweri Museveni: A five times-elected dictator?News24

