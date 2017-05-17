Uganda lawmakers demand bigger condoms for their youths

By Nwafor Sunday

In the bid to control HIV AIDS in Uganda, lawmakers have demanded for the production of bigger condoms that will size the sexual organs of their youths.

The condoms made available in the country is small compared to the size of our youths sexual organs, thus the need for a bigger condom arise, they said.

The lawmakers are worried that the small condoms might be prone in contaminating sexually transmitted diseases, STD, or HIV AIDS, therefore demand for the production of bigger condoms in order to protect them.

According to lawmaker Medard Bitekyerezo, Mbarara Municipality, MP, ” The condoms in the country are small, their organs can not fit in, so that is why we request for a bigger condom for them.”

Similarly, lawmaker, Tom Aza Moy, said, ” I have proved this, people around here have bigger sexual organs and therefore they should be considered in producing bigger condoms to protect them.”

Uganda senators have called upon the national drug authorities in the country to look into the issue properly and make sure that perfect condoms are produced for the country.

See video clips from pulse:



