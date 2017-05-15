Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uganda: Opposition Plot to Fight KCCA Bill – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Uganda: Opposition Plot to Fight KCCA Bill
AllAfrica.com
Government has tabled in parliament an amendment to the current Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Act, which seeks to clip the power and influence of the lord mayor and instead prop up the minister and technocrats. This follows six years of a power …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.