Uganda relegated to the ICC World Cricket League Division 4

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Sports, Uganda | 0 comments

Roger Mukasa in action at Lugogo. PHOTO ICC CRICKET.COM

Uganda lost her final ICC World Cricket league Division 3 match to the USA, and have been relegated to the Fourth Division in 2018.

Oman and Canada will play the final tomorrow and have been promoted to Division 2, while United States grabbed victory from the jaws of defeat, and together with Singapore, will remain in this division.

Today’s results

United States of America 145 (49.5 ov)
Uganda 132 (43.0 ov)
United States of America won by 13 runs

Oman 293/7 (50.0 ov)
Malaysia 162 (33.1 ov)
Oman won by 131 runs
Singapore 166 (36.4 ov)
Canada 164 (38.0 ov)
Singapore won by 2 runs

DETAILS LATER

Team Pld W L T NR Pts NRR Status
 Oman 5 4 1 0 0 8 +1.238 Meet in the final and promoted to Division Two for 2018
 Canada 5 3 2 0 0 6 +0.817
 Singapore 5 3 2 0 0 6 –0.410 Meet in the 3rd playoff and remain in Division Three
 United States 5 3 2 0 0 6 –0.127
 Uganda 5 2 3 0 0 4 –0.205 Meet in the 5th playoff and relegated to Division Four for 2018
 Malaysia 5 1 4 0 0 2 –1.286

The post Uganda relegated to the ICC World Cricket League Division 4 appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

