Uganda seeks $2bn for South Sudan refugees at planned summit

Uganda hopes to raise two billion dollars in donations at a UN refugee summit in June to help fund relief operations for refugees flowing in from neighbouring South Sudan, Prime Minister Ruhakana Ruganda said on Tuesday. The east African country hosts a total of 1.2 million refugees, of which almost 800,000 are South Sudanese who…

The post Uganda seeks $2bn for South Sudan refugees at planned summit appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

