Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uganda: SIM Cards Switch Off – Kadaga Insists On Probing Tumwebaze – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


KFM

Uganda: SIM Cards Switch Off – Kadaga Insists On Probing Tumwebaze
AllAfrica.com
The parliament's Rules, Discipline and Privileges Committee will proceed with the investigation of Information, Communication and Technology minister, Frank Tumwebaze over his actions regarding Sim card registration. Tumwebaze, last week defied a …
Frank Tumwebaze apologises for defying parliament's resolution on sim card registrationNTV Uganda

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.