Uganda: SIM Cards Switch Off – Kadaga Insists On Probing Tumwebaze – AllAfrica.com
|
KFM
|
Uganda: SIM Cards Switch Off – Kadaga Insists On Probing Tumwebaze
AllAfrica.com
The parliament's Rules, Discipline and Privileges Committee will proceed with the investigation of Information, Communication and Technology minister, Frank Tumwebaze over his actions regarding Sim card registration. Tumwebaze, last week defied a …
Frank Tumwebaze apologises for defying parliament's resolution on sim card registration
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!